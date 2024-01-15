Florentino Perez “criticises” Real Madrid star for performance against Barcelona – “I told him it’s not enough”

Sunday was a great, great occasion for Real Madrid. Not only did they win their first piece of silverware of the season, they did so after humiliating their greatest rivals Barcelona, winning 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh.

Vinicius Junior was the star of the show for Los Blancos, scoring a first half hat-trick to all-but secure victory there and then. However, it was not enough for president Florentino Perez, who joked to Movistar+ (via Relevo) that the 23-year-old forward should have ended up with more goals.

“He’s one of the best players in the world, but I’ve told him that he has to score more goals, that three is not enough.”

Perez then turned serious when discussing Vinicius, and he admitted that he has been absolutely delighted with him and his performances, which he hopes are going to get better in the years to come.

“Vini almost always shines, but scoring a hat-trick is not normal. He’s very happy because he’s put in an outstanding performance. His effort in every encounter is phenomenal. He’s very young, very good, and he’s going to get better every year.”

There’s no doubt that Perez will be delighted with the team that he has helped to build. Real Madrid have the foundations to dominate for many years to come, and Vinicius should be one of the pillars in this regard.