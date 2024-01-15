Exclusive: Barcelona in pole position to sign talented 17-year-old midfielder despite major competition

Barcelona have had trouble tying down deals for the talented teenagers they have identified as potential incomings of late, but have been given a major boost in their bid to sign Lucas Bergvall, but the 17-year-old is being courted by a variety of Europe’s top clubs. However according to insider Matteo Moretto, Barcelona can be optimistic about their chances.

In the last week, Moretto has reported that Barcelona will increase their offer for Bergvall, although it will not reach the €10m being offered by Eintracht Frankfurt. While Inter have presented an offer, and the likes of Udinese and Manchester United have enquired about him, Eintracht lead the way currently.

🚨 Xavi wants the club to sign someone for in the midfield, but he knows that with the current situation, it's not going to happen. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 15, 2024

The Blaugrana intend to up their offer for Bergvall in the coming days though. Their plan is to submit an offer that comes close to that €10m, although that will include variables. Yet the main factor working in their favour is that Bergvall himself has told Djurgardens clearly that his preference is to join Barcelona, Moretto explained to Caught Offside.

One of the finest talents of his generation, Bergvall joined the Swedish giants last winter from Brommapojkarna, and has already earned significant minutes this past season in the Allsvenskan. It looks as if Barcelona will miss out on Estevao Willian, and they have done so for Claudio Echeverri, but they appear to be in a strong place for Bergvall.