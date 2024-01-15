Atletico Madrid

Exclusive: Atletico Madrid have set asking price for Argentine forward amid Saudi Arabia talks

Atletico Madrid are already lining up replacements for Angel Correa should he depart this winter, but the latest is that talks have slowed between Los Colchoneros and Al Ittihad. The Saudi Arabian side recently appointed Ramon Planes as their sporting director, and it has not taken him long to start shopping in his native country.

News broke last week while Correa was on Spanish Supercup duty with Atletico Madrid that Al Ittihad were interested in him, and talks had been opened between the two clubs. With just six starts all season, Correa is keen to try something new, and wants to play a bigger role in his next adventure.

La Liga insider Matteo Moretto has revealed to Caught Offside that negotiations are still ongoing for Correa, but the two sides are some way apart. Atletico Madrid are open to a sale but only on their terms, and those terms range from around €35m to €40m, although the actual figure could vary depending on variables. At the time of writing, Planes is yet to come close to that figure.

Correa arrived in Madrid in 2015, and is approaching a decade at the club. While he has always been useful, rarely has he been a starter under Diego Simeone. The World Cup-winner has also come close to an exit to Italy in recent years too, but ended up staying at the Metropolitano in 2020. Correa’s presence has been as fleeting as it has been in some time though, and it would be no surprise if he were seeking more regular game time.

