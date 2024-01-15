Carlo Ancelotti raises eyebrows after confirmation of goalkeeper situation at Real Madrid

One of the big talking points surrounding Real Madrid over the couple of months has involved the goalkeeper situation. Due to Thibaut Courtois’ long-term knee injury, Los Blancos have been left without a staple number one, with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin having to battle it out to be the regular starter.

Kepa was signed from Chelsea to be number one, but a combination of injury and dodgy moments have allowed Lunin in with a chance of taking the jersey. The Ukrainian started against Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final, and produced an assured performance (he could do nothing about Robert Lewandowski’s goal).

Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed (via Diario AS) that Kepa will be in goals against Almeria next weekend, with Lunin being forced to the bench in La Liga. However, he will start against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

“Thursday is a game for Lunin, and Kepa will be back in the league.”

If you ask the vast majority of Real Madrid fans who they would want in goals for the rest of the season, they would say Lunin. However, Ancelotti’s apparent lack of confidence means that this looks unlikely to be the case, with Kepa getting another chance to establish himself as number one.