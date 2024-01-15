Cadiz to keep faith in head coach Sergio Gonzalez despite fan unrest and 18-match winless run

Cadiz’s dismal run of form continued on Sunday, as they were crushed 4-1 by Valencia at the Nuevo Mirandilla. That defeat means that their winless run (inside 90 minutes) across all competitions extended to 18 matches – this includes a shocking 2-1 defeat to fourth-tier side Arandina in the Copa del Rey.

Understandably, the walls after closing in on head coach Sergio Gonzalez. Several supporters in attendance on Sunday called for him to be sacked, and given Cadiz’s dreadful form, they can be forgiven for calling for change.

However, for the time being at least, it won’t come. MD say that although Sergio’s credit has run out with the Cadiz hierarchy, he is expected to remain in charge until their next match, which is a huge clash with Alaves in Vitoria on Friday night.

You’d imagine that Cadiz need a positive in that one in order for Sergio to keep his job. A win would also move them out of the relegation places, and ahead of Andalusian rivals Sevilla in the process.