Barcelona’s Copa del Rey opponents put out warning message after Spanish Super Cup humiliation

Morale will be very low at Barcelona after Sunday night’s humiliating defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, but they will need to lift themselves very quickly if they are to have a chance of winning another trophy this season, that being the Copa del Rey.

Xavi Hernandez’s side take on Unionistas de Salamanca in their round of 16 tie on Thursday evening. The First Federation side dispatched of Villarreal in the previous round, and they are now eyeing up another giant-killing.

After watching Barcelona’s Superclasico defeat, the third-tier side took to social media to deliver a one-word message ahead of Thursday’s match: creemos (We believe).

Creemos. ⚫⚪ — Unionistas de Salamanca CF (@UnionistasCF) January 14, 2024

Xavi’s job looks to already be on the brink after Sunday’s defeat, but if they were to lose to Unionistas on Thursday, he would surely be done for. Barcelona’s opponents will know that they are taking on a wounded animal, and make no mistake, they will be hungry.