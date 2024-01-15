Barcelona to receive significant boost as Barca Studios sale close to completion, would allow midfielder to be signed

Barcelona’s ongoing financial problems have been well documented over the last few years, and there’s little doubt that it has had a huge impact on matters on the pitch. That became abundantly clear on Sunday, as Real Madrid swept through a natural pivot-less Blaugrana side on several occasions, winning the Spanish Super Cup in the process.

Xavi Hernandez is desperate for a pivot to be signed this month, although he has recognised that it is unlikely to be the case because of Barcelona’s financial woes. Fortunately for him, his dreams could soon be answered.

Sport say that Barcelona are close to finalising the sale of Barca Studios, meaning that much-needed funds would be arriving. The documentation has already been drawn up, and the club will decide between two prospective buyers in the next few days.

Once this money arrives, the expectation is that it should allow Barcelona to make another signing this month, having already orchestrated Vitor Roque’s arrival from Athletico Paranaense. There’s no doubt that this is major news, and it’s just what is needed after Sunday’s humiliating defeat.