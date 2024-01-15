Barcelona superstar Aitana Bonmati caps off incredible 12 months by winning The Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi collected The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award for 2023 on Monday, winning it for the third time in the process. In the case of the women’s award, that went to a current Blaugrana player.

Aitana Bonmati has undoubtedly been the best player in women’s football over the last 12-18 months. She helped Barcelona win Liga F and the Women’s Champions League last season, and she was also a huge part of the Spain squad that won the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The 25-year-old would also win the Golden Ball award for her performances throughout the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Bonmati’s incredible spell was capped off on Monday as she collected The Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award, winning it for the very first time. It goes along with the Ballon d’Or that she won in October.

Aitana Bonmatí is #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2023! 🤩 Click here for more information. ➡️ https://t.co/lNztX2e3pn pic.twitter.com/UVr0zUBvEW — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 15, 2024

All those involved with Barcelona will be incredibly proud of Bonmati’s efforts over the last 12-18 months. There’s little doubt that she is completely deserving of all the success that she has achieved of late.