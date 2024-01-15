Barcelona hierarchy have lost faith in Xavi Hernandez following Spanish Super Cup humiliation

Sunday was undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s darkest days in the Xavi Hernandez era. Not only because of losing 4-1 to bitter rivals Real Madrid in a final, but also because the performance was so abject that it could have been even more.

As is the way when things like this happen, the finger is pointed at the manager. Xavi appeared to get his tactics all wrong, with opposite number Carlo Ancelotti being able to take advantage of a very open Barcelona side on several occasions.

Xavi was already under pressure at Barcelona after a difficult three-month spell, but that scrutiny has heightened tenfold following Sunday’s humiliation. There could even be no way back, as Joan Fontes has reported that club bosses have lost faith in the 43-year-old coach, who is well aware of his lack of backing.

Deco duda mucho de Xavi e incluso no entiende el fichaje de Gundogan. Los pesos pesados no creen en el egarense y Xavi lo sabe. La pelota está en el alero de Laporta. Márquez calienta en la banda. Aunque te lo nieguen los medios. Luego te dirán que ya lo sabían. Claro. https://t.co/1wFY1O3C9j — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) January 14, 2024

Furthermore, Deco – Xavi’s direct superior – is also losing a lot of faith, and has even begun to doubt some of his signings, such as Ilkay Gundogan. It all leaves eye on Joan Laporta, who will decide the next steps following this dark day for Barcelona.