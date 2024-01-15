Barcelona given hope of signing Brazilian starlet as Paris Saint-Germain deal stalls due to injury concern

During Sunday night’s humiliating Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid, it became abundantly clear that Barcelona need to sign a new pivot. Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan were deployed in deeper roles in Riyadh, and it simply did not work, as Los Blancos carved them open with ease time after time.

Oriol Romeu is currently the option natural pivot option available to head coach Xavi Hernandez, but due to his poor form over the last few months, he has not been counted on. This has led to another signing being asked for, but at this stage, Barcelona simply cannot afford it.

Given this, it is absolutely essential that Barcelona sign someone in the summer to address this problem. Signing a long-term prospect could be the answer, and in recent months, they had been linked with Gabriel Moscardo, who Deco – the club’s Sporting Director – is a big fan of.

Barcelona’s hopes of signing Moscardo looked to have died after Paris Saint-Germain agreed a deal with Corinthians for the 18-year-old, but as MD have reported, the Brazilian side are threatening to pull the plug on the operation, as they have yet to receive any money from the French champions.

PSG are unwilling to pay right now as Moscardo requires foot surgery, which would keep him out of action for three months. Corinthians are growing tired of the situation, so they could end up deciding to keep the player, which would give Barcelona a chance of signing him in the summer, should they see fit (and be able to afford it).