Barcelona and Real Madrid stars tipped to make Spain squad for Euro 2024 by La Roja director

With Euro 2024 coming up in the summer, many players’ minds will be on getting themselves into contention in order to compete at the tournament in Germany. Several national team managers will have big decisions to make in the coming months, and one will be Spain’s Luis de la Fuente.

Specifically, de la Fuente has a huge array of attacking talent to choose from. The likes of Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams look to be staples, but for others, their places are far from guaranteed.

This is true for Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz. The former has been a regular for La Roja since making his debut at the start of the season, although he has lost prominence in Catalonia in recent months, which could put his place in doubt. For Brahim, he hasn’t been called upon since 2021, but he is in excellent form for Los Blancos.

Albert Luque, director of the Spanish national team, discussed both cases when he spoke to Movistar+ (via Estadio Deportivo) recently.

“The time (Lamine Yamal) was there, he did well. He’s a player we’re keeping in mind. He’s a player I like. The two of them, Brahim and Lamine, could go.”

It could be that the two are competing with each other for a place on the plane with Spain, and if that’s the case, it is Real Madrid’s Brahim that is likely to be ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal at this stage.