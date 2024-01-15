Atletico Madrid losing hope of selling 28-year-old forward in January as talks stagnate with Al-Ittihad

Atletico Madrid had been in store for a very quiet winter transfer window, but the possible sale of Angel Correa would see them very active. If the 28-year-old forward were to depart, a replacement would need to be signed, and the money raised could also allow for a new midfielder to join too.

However, while Atleti are certainly open to selling Correa, their chances of doing so currently look slim. This is because Matteo Moretto has reported that negotiations between themselves and Al-Ittihad are not very far advanced – this is because of a disparity between the clubs over Correa’s valuation.

Las conversaciones entre el Atlético de Madrid y el Al-Ittihād por Ángel Correa aún no están avanzadas. Hay distancia sobre el precio final y hay que trabajar para llegar a un acuerdo total. Incertidumbre sobre si el traspaso podrá cerrarse. A Correa le gustaría probar una… — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 14, 2024

Correa is open to leaving Atleti this month after distinct lack of playing time this season. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata have been in excellent form, which has relegated Correa to a bit-part player.

It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid can come to an agreement with Al-Ittihad over the sale of Correa. Until then, there will be no movement on the incomings front.