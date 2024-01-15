28-year-old considering leaving Atletico Madrid after receiving Premier League offer

There has been plenty of transfer speculation involving Atletico Madrid over the last few days. Angel Correa and Caglar Soyuncu have both been heavily linked with leaving this month, with the club reportedly open to letting both go as long as an acceptable offer is received.

Another player that is edging closer to the exit ramp is Mario Hermoso. The 28-year-old has been a regular in defence for the last couple of years, and generally, his performances have been good. However, it’s a case of him potentially pushing for an exit, rather than the other way around.

As per Cadena SER (via Diario AS), Hermoso is unhappy with Atleti’s latest contract offer. His current deal expires in the summer, and this latest proposal is for significantly less money than what he currently earns.

It’s noted that Hermoso has received a contract offer from an unnamed Premier League club, which he is said to be considering. It could mean that Atletico Madrid are searching for multiple centre-back options in the summer, or even earlier.