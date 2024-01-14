Xavi: Supercopa defeat is worst Barcelona result of all

Xavi Hernandez had no time for excuses as Barcelona lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the 2024 Spanish Supercopa final.

The Catalans were aiming to defend their 2023 title in the competition, but they were overpowered by their El Clasico rivals, on a hard night for his team.

Vinicius Junior’s hat trick capped a ruthless Real Madrid attacking display but Barcelona’s defence struggled throughout.

Their high line was exposed time and again by the Real Madrid attack and Xavi was lost for answers in his post match press conference.

“We had a lot of hope and we ended up with the worst result of all. We started very badly. Real Madrid did a lot of damage to us on the counter attack”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I apologise to the fans because it’s been difficult for us to compete, I have experienced many defeats in my career and in the end we always recovered. Barca will return.”

Xavi’s rousing final note will give Barcelona fans hope but it is an indication of how far they find themselves behind Real Madrid so far this season across all competitions.

They currently trail the Madrid giants by seven points in the La Liga title race, with eight behind current league leaders Girona, ahead of a midweek Copa del Rey trip to third tier side Unionistas.