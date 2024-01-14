(WATCH) Vinicius Junior makes cheeky gesture to Barcelona bench in Spanish Supercopa final

Real Madrid have powered over the line to the 2024 Spanish Supercopa title on the back of a 4-1 win over Barcelona.

Los Blancos ruthlessly stormed past their El Clasico rivals in Riyadh in a repeat of the 2023 final which Barcelona won 3-1.

However, the script was flipped this time around, as Real Madrid turned in an unstoppable performance in the Saudi Arabian capital.

Brazilian star Vinicius Junior was at the centre of Real Madrid’s performance as he scored twice inside the opening ten minutes to send shockwaves through Barcelona.

Despite Robert Lewandowski dragging Barcelona back into the contest, Vinicius wrapped up his hat trick before half time, before Rodrygo Goes made it 4-1 in the second half.

Barcelona’s night went from bad to worse in the closing stages as defender Ronald Araujo was sent off for a second booking.

Vinicius found himself back in focus, amid a row with the Barcelona bench, and the forward could not resist reminding the holders of the score.