WATCH: Vinicius Jr double gives Real Madrid Spanish Supercopa lead over Barcelona

Real Madrid have stormed into a 2-0 lead at the start of their Spanish Supercopa final showdown with Barcelona.

Los Blancos are aiming to avenge their 3-1 defeat to the Catalans in the 2023 final and Carlo Ancelotti’s team have made an ideal start in Riyadh.

La Blaugrana had the best chance of the opening exchanges as Polish star Robert Lewandowski was denied on five minutes but Real Madrid immediately took control.

Jude Bellingham’s through ball released Vinicus Junior in behind the Barcelona defence and the Brazilian calmly slotted Real Madrid ahead.

However, that was only the first part of his Samba Boy domination, as he repeated the trick just after, to put Real Madrid 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes.

Barcelona have rallied since the setback, but they face a mountain to climb in this tie, as they try to retain the title they won back in 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

