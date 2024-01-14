(WATCH) Rodrygo puts Real Madrid on course for Spanish Supercopa title

Real Madrid are cruising to the 2024 Spanish Supercopa title with a 4-1 second half lead over Barcelona.
Los Blancos are on course for revenge after defeat to their Catalan rivals in the 2023 final and Carlo Ancelotti’s team have been ruthless in Riyadh.
Ancelotti’s charges have been in ruthless form all night in the Saudi Arabian capital with Vinicius Junior scoring twice inside the opening 10 minutes to set them on track.
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @realmadrid!!
🔥 ¡¡VINI JR. NO PERDONA!!
🆚 @realmadrid – @FCBarcelona | 1-0 | 10'
📺 @MovistarPlus #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/6g43nkqEaF
— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2024
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @realmadrid!!
🤯 ¡¡CÓMO ESTÁ VINICIUS!! ¡¡DOBLETE DEL BRASILEÑO!!
🆚 @realmadrid – @FCBarcelona | 2-0 | 11'
📺 @MovistarPlus#superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/v8vOQGKwyy
— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2024
Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski hauled the defending champions back into the contest but Vinicius Jr completing his hat trick before the break.
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @FCBarcelona_es!!
🚀🚀🚀🚀
¡¡Cañonazo de 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗞𝗜!!
🚀🚀🚀🚀
🆚 @realmadrid – @FCBarcelona | 2-1 | 33'
📺 @MovistarPlus #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/4AErr4tX8K
— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2024
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @realmadrid!!
Vini Jr. está ON FIRE! 💥
¡¡𝗛𝗔𝗧-𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞!!
🆚 @realmadrid – @FCBarcelona | 3-1 | 39'
📺 @MovistarPlus #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/pOEFST0HP8
— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2024
With only pride left to play for in the second half, Barcelona have struggled to pose a significant threat to Real Madrid, and Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes tapped home a fourth goal on 64 minutes.
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @realmadrid!!
⚡ ¡¡Rodrygo culmina una 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗟!!
🆚 @realmadrid – @FCBarcelona | 4-1 | 63'
📺 @MovistarPlus #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/nKIRe82dyU
— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2024
Barcelona can have little complaint over the incoming defeat as their high defensive line has been torn apart by Real Madrid in the final.
