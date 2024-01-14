(WATCH) Rodrygo puts Real Madrid on course for Spanish Supercopa title

Real Madrid are cruising to the 2024 Spanish Supercopa title with a 4-1 second half lead over Barcelona.

Los Blancos are on course for revenge after defeat to their Catalan rivals in the 2023 final and Carlo Ancelotti’s team have been ruthless in Riyadh.

Ancelotti’s charges have been in ruthless form all night in the Saudi Arabian capital with Vinicius Junior scoring twice inside the opening 10 minutes to set them on track.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski hauled the defending champions back into the contest but Vinicius Jr completing his hat trick before the break.

With only pride left to play for in the second half, Barcelona have struggled to pose a significant threat to Real Madrid, and Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes tapped home a fourth goal on 64 minutes.

Barcelona can have little complaint over the incoming defeat as their high defensive line has been torn apart by Real Madrid in the final.

Images via Getty Images