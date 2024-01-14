(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski goal keeps Barcelona in Supercopa final

Barcelona trail 3-1 at half time in their Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid.
In a repeat of the 2023 final, La Blaugrana are trying to retain their title, but the Catalans have struggled from the start in Riyadh.
On the back of an early missed chance by the holders, Real Madrid stormed into a 2-0 lead inside the first ten minutes, with Barcelona left shell shocked.
Brazilian star Vinicius Junior sped onto Jude Bellingham’s pass to put Real Madrid 1-0 up before the Los Blancos No.7 made it 2-0 just after.
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @realmadrid!!
🔥 ¡¡VINI JR. NO PERDONA!!
🆚 @realmadrid – @FCBarcelona | 1-0 | 10'
📺 @MovistarPlus #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/6g43nkqEaF
— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2024
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @realmadrid!!
🤯 ¡¡CÓMO ESTÁ VINICIUS!! ¡¡DOBLETE DEL BRASILEÑO!!
🆚 @realmadrid – @FCBarcelona | 2-0 | 11'
📺 @MovistarPlus#superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/v8vOQGKwyy
— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2024
However, Barcelona showed some resilience after that whirlwind start, and they gained their reward on 33 minutes as veteran star Robert Lewandowski cannoned home a superb long range effort.
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @FCBarcelona_es!!
🚀🚀🚀🚀
¡¡Cañonazo de 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗞𝗜!!
🚀🚀🚀🚀
🆚 @realmadrid – @FCBarcelona | 2-1 | 33'
📺 @MovistarPlus #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/4AErr4tX8K
— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2024
That looked to stabilise Barcelona before the interval, but they slipped up again, as Ronald Araujo conceded a penalty and Vinicius Jr slotted home to complete a sensation first half hat trick.
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @realmadrid!!
Vini Jr. está ON FIRE! 💥
¡¡𝗛𝗔𝗧-𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞!!
🆚 @realmadrid – @FCBarcelona | 3-1 | 39'
📺 @MovistarPlus #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/pOEFST0HP8
— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2024
Images via Getty Images