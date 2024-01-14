(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski goal keeps Barcelona in Supercopa final

Barcelona trail 3-1 at half time in their Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid.

In a repeat of the 2023 final, La Blaugrana are trying to retain their title, but the Catalans have struggled from the start in Riyadh.

On the back of an early missed chance by the holders, Real Madrid stormed into a 2-0 lead inside the first ten minutes, with Barcelona left shell shocked.

Brazilian star Vinicius Junior sped onto Jude Bellingham’s pass to put Real Madrid 1-0 up before the Los Blancos No.7 made it 2-0 just after.

However, Barcelona showed some resilience after that whirlwind start, and they gained their reward on 33 minutes as veteran star Robert Lewandowski cannoned home a superb long range effort.

That looked to stabilise Barcelona before the interval, but they slipped up again, as Ronald Araujo conceded a penalty and Vinicius Jr slotted home to complete a sensation first half hat trick.

