Vinicius Junior inspires Real Madrid to Spanish Supercopa glory over Barcelona

Real Madrid have sealed their first Spanish Supercopa title since 2022 as they powered past Barcelona in Riyadh.

Los Blancos hit the ground running in the Saudi Arabian capital to smash Barcelona’s chances of retaining their title.

A high Barcelona defensive line was ruthlessly punished by Real Madrid inside the opening ten minutes as Brazilian star Vinicius Junior twice stole in behind to score.

That rocked Barcelona, as the Catalans struggled to react, before veteran striker Robert Lewandowski fired home a fightback goal for the holders.

However, that did not last as Ronald Araujo conceded a penalty, and Vinicius Jr calmly slotted home to complete a first half hat trick.

A triple from Vinicius – for just the second time in his Real Madrid career – effectively took the game away from Barcelona in the second half.

Vinicius’ Brazilian teammate Rodrygo Goes tapped home a fourth goal to wrap up a 4-1 win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side as Araujo was sent off for a second booking late on.

Images via Getty Images