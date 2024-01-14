Robert Lewandowski’s wife makes bold Supercopa final prediction

Barcelona will be looking to retain their Spanish Supercopa title against Real Madrid in Riyadh tonight.

La Blaugrana secured a 3-1 win over their El Clasico rivals in the 2023 final but both sides were forced to sweat in their semifinals in 2024.

Los Blancos eventually came through a gruelling 5-3 win over city foes Atletico Madrid and Barcelona edged out a 2-0 victory against Osasuna.

Barcelona’s spot in the final was sealed in a major way by Robert Lewandowski’s second half breakthrough goal.

The goal brings the veteran striker up to 11 goals across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, but he has only managed to score twice since mid-December.

Despite his lack of potency in front of goal in recent weeks, his wife Anna has made a firm prediction of Barcelona holding onto their title, and her husband playing the key role in the final.

“I think we (Barcelona) will win and the match will end as 3-1 and I think he will score two goals”, as per an interview with TV3, via Mundo Deportivo.

Lewandowski scored in both Supercopa appearances for Barcelona last season giving him a current ratio of three goals from three games in the competition.