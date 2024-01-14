Real Madrid veteran has option to extend contract, decision will come later in the season

As has been the case for the last few seasons, Real Madrid will have a number of contract decisions to make over the coming months. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez are all out of contract in the summer, meaning that this could be their final campaign at the club.

Modric and Vazquez’s cases are far from certain, while in the case of Kroos, Real Madrid want him to continue, but it will ultimately depend on whether the German midfielder wants to. He intends to retire on top of his game, something that has abundantly been the case so far this season.

Kroos isn’t the only one that has a “life contract” at Real Madrid, as Marca say that Nacho is in the same boat. The 33-year-old has been with Los Blancos for his entire career, mainly acting as a backup option. However, due to long-term injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, he has been a regular starter.

If Nacho wants a contract extension, he will get one – it’s as simple as that. However, that decision won’t come for some time yet, as the defender is keen to fully focus on matters on the pitch for Real Madrid, starting with Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final.