Real Madrid competing with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to sign French teenage sensation

With Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger all now in their thirties, Real Madrid will have an aging centre-back situation to address over the coming years. Only Eder Militao (25) has his best years ahead of him, so a long-term partner could be looked for at early as this summer.

One possible option for Real Madrid is Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old has taken French football by storm over the last 12 months, having already established himself as a regular starter for Lille. However, he may not be at the Ligue 1 for much longer, as Europe’s giants are coming for the teenager.

According to Telefoot (via Diario AS), Real Madrid are one of the leading candidates to sign Yoro, who has been compared to former Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane. It is also noted that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are right alongside in the race, making it a three-horse race at this stage.

Atletico Madrid have also been noted with an interest in Yoro, but it is city rivals Real Madrid that are in a good place to secure his signature, although it would be a very expensive operation – not that this has stopped Florentino Perez in the past, nor will it now.