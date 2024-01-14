Predicted XIs: Real Madrid stick with under-fire goalkeeper, Pedri and Joao Felix to start for Barcelona

The big game is here. On Sunday evening, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in the final of the Spanish Super Cup for the second consecutive season, with both desperate to acquire their first trophy of the season. It’s the latest instalment of the Superclasico, and it should be a cracker in Riyadh.

Both head coaches come into the match with selection headaches. Carlo Ancelotti has a big decision to make it goals, while Xavi Hernandez has been swimming with the idea of reverting back to Barcelona’s four-midfielder tactic, which worked so well in last year’s final.

Marca say that in the case of Real Madrid, they will make one change from the team that defeated Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s semi-final, with Toni Kroos replacing Luka Modric in midfield. That would mean that Kepa Arrizabalaga retains his place, despite a howler in that match.

For Barcelona, Sport believe that Xavi will opt for the switch of system, which would see Pedri return to the line-up. The fourth midfielder spot is expected to be awarded to Sergi Roberto, rather than Fermin Lopez. The second change would see Joao Felix partnering Robert Lewandowski in attack, with both Ferran Torres and the injured Raphinha dropping out.

It should be a great occasion on Sunday evening. Barcelona are starting to return to good form, and a trophy win would be a huge confidence booster for the Catalans. However, Real Madrid come into this as slight favourites, and their band of superstars will be keen to start 2024 with a bang.