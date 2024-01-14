Leading La Liga midfielder has bargain €20m release clause despite recent renewal

There’s little doubt that Isco Alarcon has been one of the best players in La Liga this season. The former Real Madrid midfielder arrived at Real Betis last summer after six months as a free agent, and he has so often been the difference-maker for Los Verdiblancos.

This was certainly the case on Saturday, as this goal ensured a 1-0 victory over Granada at the Benito Villamarin. Betis supporters have really taken to Isco since his arrival, and equally, he has fallen in love with the club.

Last month, it was announced that Isco had signed a new contract at Betis, as his previously deal only ran until the end of the season. Rather interestingly, Diario AS say that his current release clause is just €20m, up from €10m in his previous contract.

There’s no doubt that this is a bargain price for a player on top of his game at the moment, although Real Betis supporters should not fear. Isco looked committed to the club, and the likelihood is that he would turn down any approaches, even if the release clause is triggered by another club.