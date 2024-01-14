Kylian Mbappe backed to reject Real Madrid – “He will stay at Paris Saint-Germain”

Kylian Mbappe’s situation will undoubtedly be one to watch over the next few months. His contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, meaning that he is now free to discuss terms with other clubs, one of which is expected to be Real Madrid.

At this stage, it appears that Mbappe’s decision will be between PSG and Real Madrid, as it was in 2022. On that occasion, the 24-year-old chose the French champions, and he has been backed to make the same decision this time around by Luis Fernandez, who is a former player and manager of PSG.

Fernandez told beIN SPORTS (via Sport) that his own belief is that Mbappe won’t be going anywhere in the summer.

“Yes, (I think that) he will stay at PSG. When I hear everyone’s statements, from the president of PSG, who takes the initiative and talks about the issue, when I see Kylian doing the same after a match about a signed agreement, when I see that PSG wants to invest in this new technical centre.

“We have brought Randal, Kolo Muani and Dembele, who are friends that Kylian wanted to have by his side. I think he will stay at PSG next season.”

If it does turn out that Mbappe remains at PSG this summer, it’s very likely that his chances of joining Real Madrid at any stage of his career will be over, given that club bosses, and especially Florentino Perez, would surely lose all trust in the French forward.