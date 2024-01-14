Karim Benzema’s Saudi struggles continue after being axed by new Al-Ittihad manager

Karim Benzema is seen as being one of the leading names to have led the so-called “Saudi revolution” last summer, which saw several players flock from Europe to the Middle East. While others have thrived, the former Real Madrid striker has struggled to do so, and his Al-Ittihad side are also in a bad place.

Al-Ittihad are currently 25 points off top spot in the Saudi Pro League, which shows the magnitude of their poor season. A lot of this has been taken out on Benzema, their talisman. This has led to the Frenchman acting out, as he has missed several training sessions without the club’s permission.

As punishment for this, Al-Ittihad’s new head coach Marcelo Gallardo has axed Benzema from the first team squad for the time being, as reported by MD. The Argentine manager has been left very unimpressed with Benzema’s conduct since he has taken on the role.

This could well be the beginning of the end for Benzema in Saudi Arabia. It’s clearly been a tough situation for all, and the best way to move forward could be for all ties to be cut. A return to Europe could then be on the cards, although it’s highly unlikely that he will be back at Real Madrid.