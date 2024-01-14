Florentino Perez rejects Kylian Mbappe question as Real Madrid lift Spanish Supercop trophy

Real Madrid’s 2024 Spanish Supercopa win will not be overshadowed by their transfer push for Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos stormed to a 4-1 final win over El Clasico rivals Barcelona in Riyadh to seal a first title of the season for Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are now in a position to fight on three more fronts in the coming months as part of a possible quadruple challenge in 2024.

However, despite the potential for a major charge from Ancelotti’s squad, the focus in January remains on their links to Mbappe.

Mbappe remains undecided over his next step, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring in June, and the France captain retains a one year extension option at the Parc des Princes.

Despite previously looking certain to leave Paris, the situation remains complicated, and Real Madrid will not make an additional effort to complete a deal.

The Spanish giants could demand an answer from Mbappe before the end of the campaign and club president Florentino Perez insisted the final was not the place to discuss Mbappe.

“I’m happy because the fans are delighted to have seen a good game. Vinicius was phenomenal, that’s why he’s one of the best in the world”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s not the day to talk about Mbappe, it’s the day to congratulate the players we have, not those other teams have.”