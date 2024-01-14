Carlo Ancelotti wants Supercopa to trigger Real Madrid trophy charge in 2024

Real Madrid have sealed a first title of the 2023/24 campaign after powering past Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final.

Los Blancos left their El Clasico rivals with no response as Vinicius Junior netted a first half hat trick before eventually secured a 4-1 win in Riyadh.

The result demonstrates the progress and impressive consistency of Carlo Ancelotti’s team so far this season despite their ongoing injury issues.

Ancelotti’s charges take on city foes Atletico Madrid in a midweek Copa del Rey last 16 tie ahead of a UEFA Champions League return in February.

With potential for a quadruple of trophies remaining on track for Ancelotti, the veteran coach is hopeful his team can cope with the pressure.

“We’re very dangerous, and create a lot of problems for our rivals. We have to take advantage of this moment, keep working, and enjoying the atmosphere”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m on a cloud, but my mood can also be lowered. We have to keep working and build from here.”

Following their Copa clash with Atletico, Real Madrid return to their La Liga title challenge at home to Almeria on January 21.

Girona are currently top of the table, with a one point lead over Ancelotti, but the Catalans have played an extra game.