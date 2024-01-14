Carlo Ancelotti confirms Andriy Lunin Copa del Rey plan for Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has made a clear statement over his goal keeping conundrum this month at Real Madrid.

The veteran Italian has continued to rotate between Spanish international Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ukrainian star Andriy Lunin following the former’s return from injury.

Kepa was handed a starting spot for Los Blancos’ 5-3 Spanish Supercopa semi final win over Atletico Madrid but Ancelotti opted to start Lunin in the final against Barcelona.

The move was a twist from Ancelotti, but the Real Madrid boss claims he is still open to change, and insisted he will make the call ahead of each game.

The decision to start Lunin in the final indicates he is now ahead of Kepa in Ancelotti’s thinking and he is in line to remain in position.

Real Madrid take on Atletico in a Copa del Rey last 16 tie on January 18 and the 24-year-old will be in between the posts against Los Rojiblancos.

“I choose the goalkeeper before each game and I think it’s going well. I made the decision that Lunin would play in the final, before the semi final against Atletico”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“Lunin will also play in the Copa del Rey against Atletico.”