Barcelona prepared to offer trio as part of deal to sign Newcastle United pivot Bruno Guimaraes

Barcelona are determined to sign a top-level pivot in the summer, given that they were unable to do so upon Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season. However, due to their ongoing financial problems, it will be very difficult to pay big bucks for anyone.

As a result, a swap deal could be utilised by the Catalans, and their reported target for this is Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, who has long been admired in the Blaugrana’s offices. El Nacional (via FootballTransfers) say that Barcelona are willing to offer Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha as part of a deal.

All three players would likely be big benefits to Newcastle, given that they occupy positions where quality additions are required (centre-back and right wing). In the cases of Christensen and Raphinha, both will reportedly be made available for transfer in the summer, so it’s no surprise that they are options to be included in a swap deal, although Kounde would be a shock.

Ultimately, the ball for this deal is in Newcastle’s court. They are also struggling with FFP, so they decide that only cash is wanted for Guimaraes, which would leave Barcelona out of the race for the time being.