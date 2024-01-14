Barcelona have serious interest in Swedish wonderkid, first team route already planned out

Barcelona are always looking to the future in the pursuit of the brightest young players, and that continues to be the case for their latest target, Lucas Bergvall. The 17-year-old midfielder looks to be a top talent, and he is already a regular starter for Djurgardens, one of the top clubs in Sweden.

Talks have already taken place between Barcelona and Djurgardens over a deal for Bergvall, although talks are not particularly advanced at this stage. Despite this, MD say that Barcelona’s interest in the Swedish teenager is very serious, to the point where a first team plan has already been drawn out for him.

Barcelona believe that Bergvall is capable of being a first team player sooner rather than later. If signed, he would start with Barca Atletic, but with the possibility of joining up with Xavi Hernandez’s squad on occasion.

The problem for Barcelona is that there are several clubs also keen on Bergvall, among them Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter Milan. However, they are boosted by the fact that the player himself prefers a move to Catalonia, which could be a deciding factor.