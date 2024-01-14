Barcelona face splashing out upwards of €20-25m in order to break 26-year relationship with Nike

Barcelona’s partnership with Nike is seen as one of the most iconic in sports branding. The pair began their relationship in 1998, and it is projected to last until at least 2026, as per the terms of the latest contract agreement.

However, it could come to an end sooner, as Barcelona are said to now have a tense relationship with Nike. Furthermore, Puma have emerged as a leading contender to replace the American company, and this would reportedly earn the Catalans significantly more money per annum in terms of sponsorship.

As per Sport, Barcelona can terminate their agreement with Nike for free, provided that they give two years’ notice, which would see them through to the end of the contract agreement in 2026. However, in the event that they want to end things sooner, they could have to pay between €20-25m in order to cut ties in 2025, while it would be even higher if they want to end things now.

Because of their well-documented financial woes, Barcelona are in a tricky situation on this. However, the expectation is that they would earn significantly more money from Puma, so taking the short-term hit could be better in the long run – although, whether they can actually take that initial hit is up for debate.