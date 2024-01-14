Barcelona captain demands response after Supercopa defeat

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has called on his teammates to bounce back after their 4-1 Spanish Supercopa loss to Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana failed to defend their 2023 title in the competition on a difficult night for the Catalans in Riyadh.

Xavi Hernandez was firm in his own post match assessment of the performance by claiming how his team were unable to deal with the attacking threat of Real Madrid.

The result ends Barcelona’s chances of glory in the Spanish Supercopa but they are still in the running in three other competitions in 2024.

Xavi’s charges are trailing Real Madrid and Girona in the La Liga title race but they are into the knockout stages of both the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Roberto was frustrated at full time, but admitted there is no time to waste, ahead of taking on third tier Unionistas in the Copa in midweek.

“We’re angry, but on Thursday there’s another competition. We have to learn from our mistakes, and this defeat, but there are other competitions left. I trust in this team and we have to continue on this road”, as per quotes from Marca.

“It was a final against an eternal rival and we wanted to win. Two goals in the first 10 hurt us a lot. At 2-1 we were still in it, but with the penalty and the goal in the second half, it wasn’t be.”