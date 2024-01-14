Barcelona can match Real Madrid on 100 trophy wins if successful in Spanish Super Cup final

El Clasico is always a special occasion, but it is even better when silverware is on the line, as will be the case on Sunday when Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh.

Both teams will fancy their chances of defeating their bitter rivals, and in the process, winning the first trophy of the season in Spanish football. From a Barcelona perspective, this would be a huge morale boost after a difficult few months under head coach Xavi Hernandez.

If Barcelona were to be successful on Sunday evening, they would move on to 100 official honours, as per MD. Their La Liga success last season saw them reach 99, and a victory in the Spanish Super Cup final would mean that they crack the century. It would also mean that they would draw level with Real Madrid, who sit on 100.

While this is unlikely to be an extra motivating factor for Xavi and his players, Barcelona will be hopeful of equalling Real Madrid’s tally. Alternatively, Los Blancos could move two ahead of the Catalans if Carlo Ancelotti’s side are successful in Riyadh.