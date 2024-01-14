Atletico Madrid scouting 20-year-old Uruguayan talent ahead of possible summer move

Over the last couple of seasons, Atletico Madrid’s youth recruitment has been very promising. Santiago Mourino and Samu Omorodion both arrived last summer, with Samuel Lino – who has since established himself as a regular starter under head coach Diego Simeone – having come before.

Sporting Director Andrea Berta continues to scour the market for promising talent, and he has settled on another Uruguayan starlet: Luciano Rodriguez. The 20-year-old, who currently plays for Liverpool Montevideo in his homeland, has been scouted by Atleti officials in recent weeks, as per Ge Globo.

🚨🇺🇾 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid has sent representatives to watch Uruguayan prospect Luciano Rodríguez, a 20-year-old forward, as reported by @geglobo. 👀 The picture on the right is him wearing the Atlético Madrid shirt. pic.twitter.com/6Ny6XeywLM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 14, 2024

Rodriguez was part of Uruguay’s impressive squad that won the U20 World Cup last year, and also finished behind Brazil as runners-up of the U20 Sudamericano. He is a striker, and on several occasions, he has linked up well with current Real Madrid youngster Alvaro Rodriguez, who also impressed at these tournaments.

It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid make a move for Rodriguez, possibly in the summer. Their first team striker options are getting on, so it would be a good idea to continue going for younger options.