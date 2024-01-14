Atletico Madrid defender evaluating six offers ahead of possible January move, Premier League return on the cards

Caglar Soyuncu is a wanted man this month. Following a very tough start to life at Atletico Madrid, the Turkish defender looks likely to be allowed to leave, just six months after joining from Leicester City.

Soyuncu has yet to make a decision on his future, but at this stage, he has several offers to evaluate. According to Sercan Hamzaoglu, proposals have been received from three Premier League clubs, one in Serie A, one in Saudi Arabia and also one has come from Fenerbahce in his homeland.

In regards to Fenerbahce, they continue to insist on Soyuncu’s signing. Two meetings have already taken place between the player and the Turkish giants, although at this stage, no decision has been made.

🚨 Çağlar Söyüncü has received offers from three Premier League clubs, one Serie A club, one club from Saudi Arabia, and from Fenerbahçe. He and his agent recently had two meetings with Fenerbahçe with Atleti’s approval. The Turkish club continues to insist, but Çağlar has not… pic.twitter.com/vLo2bpFCF6 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 14, 2024

Atletico Madrid would reportedly prefer Soyuncu to be sold on permanently, so that funds can be immediately re-invested in the first team squad. For now, it remains to be seen whether that, or any deal, takes place.