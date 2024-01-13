Xavi Hernandez reveals Barcelona star was carrying injury against Osasuna, is fit for Real Madrid clash

Barcelona look to be in a much better position than they were at the end of 2023, having started this calendar year with three consecutive wins. The latest came on Thursday against Osasuna, which booked their place in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup against bitter foes Real Madrid – with both gunning for their first piece of silverware this season.

Barcelona are undoubtedly depleted for the Superclasico, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Gavi and Inigo Martinez among those to be unavailable for the match in Riyadh. Furthermore, Joao Cancelo is not expected to be fit in time to play any part, which is a bitter blow for the Catalans.

It means that Alejandro Balde will continue at left-back, although the youngster could also have missed the Clasico. Head coach Xavi Hernandez has revealed to the media (via MD) in his pre-match press conference that Balde was suffering with significant back pain during the semi-final against Osasuna.

“Against Osasuna, Balde’s back hurt a lot, but he had the personality to endure. He’s giving us a lot, and I’m sure that Real Madrid will be very attentive to him. They know that we have a lot of potential on that left wing.”

It is perhaps worrying that Barcelona are continuing to utilise players that are carrying knocks. It poses a long-term risk, especially in the case of Balde, Pedri and co. For now at least, things look to be fine, but it’s a situation that needs to be managed better going forward.