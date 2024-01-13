Xavi Hernandez faces Lamine Yamal vs Joao Felix Supercopa selection call

Xavi Hernandez must make a key call on his starting XI ahead of Barcelona’s Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana eventually eased over the line in their 2-0 semi final win over Osasuna but Xavi will be forced into at least one change against their El Clasico rivals.

Joao Cancelo’s injury means Xavi is set to stick with an unchanged defence for the final with Pedri potentially drafted into midfield.

However, there will need to be another alteration in attack, with Brazilian international Raphinha forced off injured in the semi final.

Lamine Yamal is a candidate to replace him in the starting line up, after coming on as his substitute against Osasuna, but Joao Felix is also an option to start.

Xavi prefers not to start both players, with just one joint start in the last two months, and his pre-game comments hint at a role for 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

“What do I ask of Lamine? I want him to be confident! It doesn’t matter who plays in attack tomorrow, he has to show his talent and personality”, as per quotes from Diario Sport.

Lamine Yamal scored off the bench against Osasuna, to set a new record as the youngest ever Spanish Supercopa goal scorer, and he could break a new youngest El Clasico scorer record if he finds the net in the final.