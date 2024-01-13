Xavi Hernandez believes that Barcelona must be “faithful to Cruyffism” to overcome Real Madrid

Barcelona have had a very tough couple of months, but there are signs that things are on the right track. The performances are still not entirely there, but they have now won four in a row across all competitions, a run that they hope to continue on Sunday when they face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Ahead of the match, there has been suggestions that Barcelona could utilise their four-midfielder system for the Superclasico, with Pedri now back fit. Head coach Xavi Hernandez refused to be drawn on the matter when he spoke to the media (via MD) in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash.

“It’s not up to Pedri whether or not I’ll play with four midfielders. The idea is clear to me, the identity has to be ours. Barcelona DNA, keep the ball away from Real Madrid. The idea doesn’t change even if we play with four midfielders or three.

“It is a DNA that Johan Cruyff instilled 30 years ago. Last year we were very proud of Barcelona in the final and this is the path we are looking for. We will be faithful to Cruyffism.”

The four-midfielder setup worked well for Barcelona in last year’s Super Cup final against Real Madrid, but Xavi believes that it is naïve to think that the same outcome will automatically happen if it is used on this occasion.

“Last year’s game we saw the same thing a couple or three times because not everything was perfect, but this year it changes. The players have changed, Real Madrid have changed their system, they attack spaces, they play with practically four midfielders. They have changed from last year.”

It’s a good point that Xavi brings up. Real Madrid are a much different team to last season, especially because Jude Bellingham has now arrived. Still, Barcelona will fancy their chances of picking up much-needed silverware in Sunday’s final.