The star La Liga players set to dazzle at AFCON this month: Inaki Williams, Youssef En-Nesyri and more

The impending Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) is poised to bring together 28 African players from La Liga, ready to compete in the prestigious continental tournament in the Ivory Coast. Scheduled to kick off on the 13th of January and conclude on the 11th of February, the event will significantly impact several La Liga teams – but Real Madrid, Barcelona, Getafe and Osasuna will be spared player departures.

Ghana’s standout performer at the AFCON will be none other than the prolific Inaki Williams. Boasting 11 goal contributions (eight goals and three assists) in 19 games in La Liga for Athletic Club this season, Williams is in red-hot form and will be the star man for Ghana in his maiden Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Another striker to keep an eye on is Youssef En-Nesyri, leading the line for Morocco. Having spent his entire senior footballing career in Spain, representing Malaga, Leganes, and Sevilla, En-Nesyri brings vast experience with over 150 La Liga appearances and 50 goals. Making his international debut in 2016 at the age of 18, he has been a consistent presence for Morocco in various tournaments, including the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

En-Nesyri’s compatriot, Abdelkabir Abqar, will play a crucial role in ensuring defensive solidity for the Atlas Lions in Côte d’Ivoire. In his first La Liga season, the 24-year-old has already made 14 starts, ranking eighth in all La Liga in terms of completed clearances. His defensive prowess has played a fundamental role in Alaves’ strong return to the top flight this season.

Equatorial Guinea will be represented by the towering central defender, Saul Coco, playing for Las Palmas. Instrumental in his club’s promotion last season, Coco has excelled in his defensive duties, leading in aerial duels won and ranking among the top 15 players in La Liga for shots blocked and top 11 for completed clearances.

Mali, one of the strongest sides at AFCON, will be led by their 31-year-old captain, Hamari Traore, a right wing-back for Real Sociedad. Bringing excellent league form into the tournament, Traore has recorded two assists in 19 La Liga matches this season.

Other notable stars to watch at the AFCON include Almeria’s Idrissu Baba of Ghana, Houboulang Mendes, and Marciano Sanca, both from Guinea-Bissau. Various other La Liga clubs, including Rayo Vallecano, Celta Vigo, Alaves, Valencia, and Las Palmas, will be represented by two players each during the AFCON.

While these players are set to miss important domestic competitions such as the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and crucial league and Champions League matches, La Liga is well-represented at AFCON, and its African stars are poised to shine brightly in the continent’s major showpiece event.

