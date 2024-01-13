Spain chief confirms Luis de la Fuente 2026 World Cup contract extension

Luis de la Fuente will manage Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if La Roja qualify for the tournament.

De la Fuente has enjoyed a strong start since his promotion from U21 head coach at the end of 2022.

The RFEF’s decision to replace Luis Enrique with de la Fuente was met with a low key response initially, but a 2023 UEFA Nations League title win boosted his standing.

Spain eventually cruised over the line to Euro 2024 qualification, ahead of Group A rivals Scotland, and de la Fuente is now planning for the competition.

His current deal is set to expire after Euro 2024, with the RFEF wanting to delay a decision on his future, but sporting director Albert Luque has now confirmed the extension.

“There’s been lots of talk on Luis de la Fuente’s contract, but I’m the person in charge, and I can announce it will be renewed until the end of the 2026 World Cup”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We are delighted, it’s easy to work with him, and he’s earned this.”

Euro 2024 will be de la Fuente’s first major tournament as Spain senior boss, with the 2008 and 2012 winners drawn in Group B in Germany, alongside old rivals Croatia, Italy and Albania.