Sergi Roberto wants Spanish Supercopa glory as captain

Barcelona’s Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid will have special significance for defender Sergi Roberto.

La Blaugrana won the competition in 2023 as Xavi Hernandez sealed his first title as Barcelona manager on route to eventually winning La Liga.

Former captain Sergio Busquets lifted both trophies in his final year in Catalonia before moving on to Inter Miami last summer.

Busquets’ exit saw a change in the captain’s role, with Roberto taking over the lead position, as part of the club captaincy group.

He is unlikely to start the final against Real Madrid, with Xavi keeping him in reserve on the bench, but the 31-year-old will be on duty, if Barcelona retain their trophy in Riyadh this weekend.

“I want to win the title. It would be especially exciting to lifting the trophy as captain”, as per quotes from Marca.

Roberto came on as a late substitute in the 2023 final. and Xavi will potentially utilise him again, particularly if Barcelona are leading Real Madrid, as a game closing option for the Catalans.