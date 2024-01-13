Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez on “special” teammate – “He’s a little crazy”

Due to long-term injuries for Eder Militao and David Alaba, Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has been thrust into a regular starting role over the last few weeks. The 33-year-old has long been a backup option at Los Blancos, where he has been since the start of his professional career, but he now holds a very prominent role.

Alongside Antonio Rudiger, Nacho will have a hugely important role in the heart of Real Madrid’s defence between now and the end of the season. That starts with Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, and ahead of that match, the veteran spoke to the media (via MD) on his German teammate.

“Rudiger is a special player. He is a little crazy, but an exceptional companion. It’s great to have a player like that in the centre-back pairing. Our partnership has adapted luxuriously. It’s a pleasure to play with him, he is a top teammate and top player.”

Nacho also addressed the fact that he and Rudiger are Real Madrid’s only natural centre-backs, which has led to speculation of a possible signing this month.

“We have a very complete squad. Despite the injuries, I think we have the resources to make up for the absences. At the end of the day, it’s a matter for the club, the coach, the president. Today, the idea is to follow the ones we are here to do.”

The next few months will be crucial for Nacho’s legacy at Real Madrid. He has the chance to cement himself as a cult hero if he performs to standard, and in the process, he could captain Los Blancos to multiple successes, starting with the Supercopa.