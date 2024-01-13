Rafa Mir rejects Sevilla exit talk amid Valencia links

Sevilla striker Rafa Mir has rejected rumours he could leave the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this month.

The Spain international has endured a slow start to the 2023/24 campaign with injuries disrupting his progress as Sevilla have struggled.

The latest chapter in their misfiring campaign came via a 3-2 home defeat to Alaves which stretched their current run of form to just one win in their 14 league games.

With Sevilla slipping down towards the relegation zone, and experiencing financial issues off the pitch, Mir had been linked with a move to La Liga rivals Valencia.

However, despite the speculation that he could walk away from the club, particularly in the middle of the season, the news has been firmly rejected by Mir.

“Of course I want to continue here. I have three and a half more years on my contract! All I need is more minutes and goals to regain my confidence, and the coach is giving that to me”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Mir’s 13 goals in 2021/22 saw him finish as the club’s highest scorer that season, but he dropped off in 2022/23, and his three goals so far in 2023/24 needs to improve in the months ahead.