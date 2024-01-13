Porto ready to challenge Fulham for Atletico Madrid defensive star

Premier League side Fulham are set to be tested in their attempts to sign Atletico Madrid defender Caglar Soyuncu.

The Turkish international has struggled to nail down a regular first team spot in Madrid following his free transfer move from Leicester City last summer.

Despite signing a contract until 2027, Atletico are rumoured to be ready to let Soyuncu leave in 2024, with a string of clubs interested in him.

Fulham and Serie A giants AS Roma have registered an interest in him, but Atletico are unwilling to sanction a loan move, unless it includes a summer purchase option.

That news is still being assessed by both clubs, as they track the transfer market this month, but Porto could also offer him a way out of the Spanish capital, as per A Bola.

UEFA rules mean Soyuncu would be eligible to play in the Champions League for Porto in 2024, if he is added to their squad, an offer Fulham and AS Roma are not able to make.