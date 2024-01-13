Unknown passport rule could secure Real Madrid move for Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid will continue to prioritise a 2024 move for Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.

Los Blancos have been tracking the Canadian international since the start of the season with his Bayern deal expiring in 2025.

Both clubs are waiting to see what Davies does ahead of incoming extension talks in Bavaria with the 23-year-old rumoured to be stalling.

Bayern Munich previous agreement on a €12m annual salary has been put on hold, as per Bundesliga expert Christian Falk’s column with Caught Offside, and Real Madrid are hoping to utilise David Alaba’s influence to persuade Davies over a switch to Madrid.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid could be given an extra boost due to rules on dual nationality and non-EU places in their squad.

Real Madrid have worked carefully to ensure players eligible to take community places can do so, as was the case with Jude Bellingham, due to his Irish heritage.

Davies’ joint Canadian and Liberian nationality offers him a route, via the Cotonou Agreement between the EU and 78 African, Caribbean and Pacific nations, which enables him to not occupy an ‘extra community’ squad spot.