Nacho Fernandez relaxed over Real Madrid contract renewal

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez is ready to sign another contract extension at the club in 2024.

The veteran defender continued the Los Blancos policy of signing a one year extension at the start of 2023/24 as per the club’s stance on players aged 30+.

The departure of Karim Benzema also saw him elevated to a new captaincy position, and he is being used regularly by Carlo Ancelotti, due to injury issues in the squad.

Nacho was rumoured to be considering an exit from Madrid in 2023, due to a lack of playing time, but he was persuaded to stay on by Ancelotti.

That decision has paid off, and Ancelotti is open to retaining the 33-year-old into what would be his 15th season at the club, and Nacho is nonchalant about the incoming contract talks.

“I’m in a very happy moment. Things are different this year, I’m playing a lot and feel very good”, as per Diario AS.

“I don’t have the slightest worry about my future. If tomorrow I wanted to sign again for Real Madrid, I could sign. The fact there is not a signature there already will not influence my future.”

Nacho is set to captain Real Madrid in their Spanish Supcopa final against Barcelona as he bids for a fourth title in the competition.