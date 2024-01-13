Manchester United pressuring young midfielder to ditch Sevilla in favour of Everton move

The short-term future of Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri should be decided in the next few days. The Tunisian international will depart on loan until the end of the season, and at this stage, two clubs have emerged as leading candidates to take him.

They are Everton and Sevilla. Los Nervionenses desperately need reinforcements after a difficult first half of the season, which continued on Friday against Alaves. They have been pushing to sign Hannibal since the start of the transfer window, but it won’t be easy to land him.

As per Relevo, Man United would prefer Hannibal to join Everton, and they are said to be pressuring him to accept that move. However, the player himself wants to honour the agreement he has with Sevilla, meaning that the situation is rather stuck at the moment.

Sevilla will hope that they can manage to finalise Hannibal’s loan in the coming days, so that head coach Quique Sanchez Flores can have another fresh face in his squad for the second part of the season.