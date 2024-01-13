Luis Suarez admits to Barcelona retirement frustration with Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez has opened up on his frustration at not retiring with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

The Uruguayan international has joined the growing ex-Barcelona contingent at Inter Miami at the start of 2024 following Messi’s 2023 switch to Florida.

Suarez admitted he wanted to link back up with Messi before ending his playing career after signalling his intent to leave Brazilian side Gremio.

The pair have formed a quartet in Miami, alongside former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, but Suarez admitted the move is tinged with sadness over their combined departures from Barcelona.

“I didn’t imagine we would be together again as I thought Leo would end his career at Barca”, as per reports from Marca.

“In 2019 we imagined winning everything at Barcelona and dreamed of retiring there. First I left, and then everyone left after me.”

Suarez’s comments will be a reminder to Barcelona fans over the frustrating exits of each player, with Messi, Busquets and Alba all leaving on free transfers, amid financial issues at the club.

Inter Miami are currently in off season training ahead of the 2024 MLS season kick off on February 21 against Real Salt Lake .

They also have a pre-season tour scheduled in Saudi Arabia, including games against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Hilal, before facing Messi’s boyhood side Newell’s Old Boys.