Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid stalwart is available for Barcelona showdown – “He’s okay”

Real Madrid have had more than their fair share of injury problems this season, although aside from the long-term absentees of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba, they are now back at full strength.

However, that was threatened after their Spanish Super Cup semi-final victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. In the aftermath of that match, Dani Carvajal has been an injury doubt, having missed training.

However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti told the media (via Diario AS) in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Superclasico that the veteran defender is okay, and will be available.

“He’s okay. He’s needed a day off, it’s harder for veterans to recover.”

Ancelotti also spoke on Carvajal’s full-back partner Ferland Mendy. The Italian spoke very highly of the 28-year-old, whom he firmly believes is one of the best in the world in his position.

“When he’s good, for me he’s the best left-back in the world defensively. Offensively he can improve, he scored a goal the other day. But defensively, Mendy is the best left-back in the world.”

Ancelotti’s full-backs could be crucial for Real Madrid securing victory over Barcelona on Sunday, and in the process, winning their first trophy of the season.